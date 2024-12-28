Sara Netanyahu’s lawyer, Uriel Nazri, sent a strong letter claiming the inves igation against her us a political investigation designed to harm the Prime Minister. The letter accused the Attorney General of acting with personal and political motives, violating the law with intent to damage the democratically elected PM.

Nazri argued messages presented as evidence are inadmissible and suggested they may be outdated.

He stated the investigation was illegal and questioned the speed of the actions taken.

The police plan to ask for Hani Blieviss’s mobile device to verify further communications. If incriminating messages are found, it is expected that Sara Netanyahu will be summoned for questioning and possibly ordered to hand over her mobile device.