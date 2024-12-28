Israel's Health Ministry will submit a special report to the United Nations this week, outlining the physical and mental conditions of those kidnapped by the Hamas terror group who have returned to Israel.

There are still 100 hostages held in Gaza; it is not known how many are still alive.

The report, prepared by the Ministry of Health and now being presented to the UN, is divided into two sections: The first section details the neglect, abuse, torture, and humiliation suffered by the hostages who were released or rescued from captivity in Gaza, as well as the impact of these experiences on their physical and mental condition. This section is based on interviews with medical teams who treated the hostages upon their return to Israel.

The second section of the report discusses rehabilitation models that have been deemed appropriate for the returnees, drawing on data collected from primary care nurses, physicians, and mental health professionals who have been providing ongoing care, including through specialized clinics for returnees.

Health Minister Uriel Busso (Shas), said, "The report we are submitting to the UN is a harrowing testimony to the brutal experiences suffered by the hostages in Hamas captivity — cruel violence, psychological abuse, physical torment, and acts that defy comprehension."

"These are actions that cannot be tolerated, and demand that the world wake up and take action."

He stressed, "The report highlights the horrors the hostages endured and reveals to the world the brutality of the enemy with whom Israel is engaged. The testimonies presented in this report serve as a wake-up call for the international community to apply increased pressure on Hamas and its supporters to free all the hostages without delay."

"I urge the global community to utilize all available means to end this cruelty and bring the hostages home immediately. It is a moral and humanitarian imperative, and the time to act is running out."

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov added: "This critical report underscores the urgent need to release all hostages as swiftly as possible. The healthcare system mobilized immediately at the onset of the war to treat the many wounded, both physically and psychologically, and to care for those returning from captivity. This report, being submitted to the UN and other international organizations this week, outlines the severe conditions of those who have returned from Hamas captivity and emphasizes the urgency of their immediate release."

"We view it as both a responsibility and a privilege to provide optimal medical care and support for those who were brutally kidnapped by Hamas militants. We are hopeful for the return of all hostages — the living for treatment and rehabilitation, and the deceased for a dignified burial in Israel."

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of medical directorate at the Ministry of Health, said, "Since the war began, medical teams have been working day and night to treat and save the many wounded, both physically and mentally. From the outset, the healthcare system has been entrusted with the care of those who were cruelly kidnapped by Hamas."

"We have been exposed to the horrors and appalling conditions that the returnees endured, as well as the profound suffering of those who were murdered in captivity.

"Not a day passes without my thoughts being with the immense hardships faced by those who have returned, and those still held in captivity. The severe physical and mental states of the returnees offer the world a glimpse into the widespread atrocities committed by Hamas.

"Based on the testimonies we have received, I can confidently say that the physical and mental condition of all hostages still held in Gaza is dire. It is therefore imperative that all efforts be made to act and bring them back. Without the return of the hostages, families and communities will be unable to heal and return to their daily routine."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters responded: "The Israeli Ministry of Health’s recent report to the United Nations lays bare the harrowing abuse, torture, and neglect endured by hostages held by Hamas. It stands as a devastating reminder of the urgency to bring home the remaining 100 hostages who continue to suffer unimaginable horrors."

"The shocking testimonies from released hostages paint a grim reality: physical abuse, psychological torment, and dehumanizing conditions were inflicted on innocent people, some as young as children and as old as grandparents, for more than 50 excruciating days. Today, it has been almost 450 days, and over half of the 100 hostages - those still alive in Hamas captivity - continue to suffer this same unbearable reality."

The forum added, "To the world, its leaders, and humanitarian organizations: How can you watch this torture continue? How can you remain silent? The truth cannot be denied - every hostage faces mortal danger each day they remain in captivity.

"There is only one moral course of action: A comprehensive deal to secure the immediate release of all hostages.

"The United States and all mediating parties must use every means at their disposal to bring this suffering to an end. Each day lost is a day of unimaginable pain, anguish, and torment. The time to act is now. Lives hang in the balance."