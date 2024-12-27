Snow began falling Friday afternoon on Mount Hermon, as temperatures dropped to -2 degrees Celsius in the lower areas of the mountain.

It is expected that the snowstorm will continue over the coming days.

However, since Mount Hermon is currently a closed military zone, the site's tourist attractions, including the ski resort, will not be open to the public. The public is asked to refrain from visiting the area.

Friday is expected to see stormy weather and thunderstorms in northern Israel, and along the coastline there may be local rainfall.

The Health Ministry and Environmental Protection Ministry have warned that there may be haze and high levels of pollution in southern Israel. Over the course of the afternoon, the rainfall is expected to spread along the coastline and in the lowlands, as well as in Samaria and northwards. Harsh winds will blow near the southern coastline.

Towards evening, the weather will be stormy and rainy in northern Israel, with a chance of flooding along the coastline, including during the night.

Saturday morning will see heavy rainfall, especially between Haifa and Hadera in northern Israel. The skies will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop again, especially in northern Israel, reaching lower than seasonal average. Rain will fall intermittently, in central and northern Israel, accompanied by thunderstorms concentrated mostly in northern Israel. Along the coastline there may be flooding and harsh winds, and snow will continue to fall on Mount Hermon.

The wintry weather will last until Sunday, when temperatures are expected to rise slightly and the rain will lessen. The skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be average for the season. During the morning hours, there may still be light rainfall along the coastline. The rain will be concentrated mostly in northern Israel, though it may spread southwards towards evening.

Rainfall is not expected on Monday, but on Tuesday, there will be light rainfall across large swaths of the country.