IDF soldiers from the 401st Brigade, operating under the command of the 162nd Division, began operating in the area in the last few hours near a Gaza hospital.

The operation follows IDF and ISA intelligence regarding the presence of terrorist infrastructure and operatives carrying out terror activities in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital serves as a Hamas terrorist stronghold in northern Gaza, from which terrorists have been operating throughout the war. Since the most recent targeted operation by the IDF and ISA in the area in October 2024, it has once again become a key stronghold for terrorist organizations and continues to be used as a hideout for terrorist operatives. This has occurred despite repeated calls by the IDF to refrain from exploiting the hospital for military activities.

Now, IDF troops are conducting targeted operations in the area while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians, patients, and medical personnel.

The IDF noted, "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by abusing civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as shields for its terrorist activities."

In order to mitigate harm to the civilian population in the area, IDF troops facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients, and medical personnel prior to the operation.

The evacuation was coordinated by COGAT with local officials in the health authorities and international organizations, and conducted via defined evacuation routes and with ambulances for transportation to additional hospitals in the Gaza Strip to ensure continued medical treatment.

"The IDF and COGAT continue to make extensive efforts to enable patients to continue receiving care in other hospitals by facilitating the evacuation of patients from the Kamal Adwan Hospital, the ongoing transfer of supplies, food, and fuel to the area, and the restoration of operations of hospitals in the area, while maintaining ongoing communication with hospital officials," a statement read.

"The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law regarding medical facilities, including those where Hamas has chosen to embed its military infrastructure and conduct terrorist activities in blatant violation of international law."