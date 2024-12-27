The star of this week's Torah portion of Miketz is Joseph, who goes from being a prisoner in jail, to being the most powerful man in Egypt...on account of other people's dreams.

Joseph's interpretation and advice is based on the wisdom of Divine inspiration, and his sterling character is synonymous with purity and righteousness.

So why didn't his own brothers recognize him? And why did Joseph arrange such elaborate theatre, confusing and confounding his brothers?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman focus on the enigmatic Joseph in this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, sharing more amazing insights from the sages as well as archeological/historic evidence that testifies to Joseph in history. Happy Hanukkah from Jerusalem Lights!

