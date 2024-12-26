Overnight, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside of a vehicle in the area of Nuseirat.

A number of Islamic Jihad terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including:

1. Ibrahim Jamal Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, Islamic Jihad operations and combat propaganda operative;

2. Faisal Abdallah Muhammad Abu Qamsan, Head of Security for the Islamic Jihad in Nuseirat;

3. Mohammed Ayad Khamis al-Lada’a, Islamic Jihad combat propagandist;

4. Ayman Nihad Abd Alrahman Jadi, Islamic Jihad combat propagandist and former Islamic Jihad naval operative;

5. Fadi Ihab Muhammad Ramadan Hassouna, Islamic Jihad combat propagandist in Nuseirat.

Responding to criticism of the strike, the IDF clarified: "Intelligence from multiple sources confirmed that these individuals were Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists."

"One source was a list of Islamic Jihad operatives discovered by the IDF during operations in the Gaza Strip. This list explicitly identified four of the eliminated individuals as members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

The IDF added, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

