Minister Amichai Eliyahu sparked controversy after stating in an interview that nothing is more crucial than the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

He maintained this despite fears that Iran is advancing nuclear capabilities and concerns for 100 hostages are still held in Gaza. Eliyahu responded, "I think you're mistaken in the analysis, as I currently see the legal system as an impediment to Israel's security."

Regarding a hostage deal, Eliyahu said, "We are praying for the miracle of their release. We are working to bring them back. Some choose to support Hamas rather than Israel."

"Anyone providing Hamas leverage during negotiations keeps the hostages there. Saying 'a deal at any cost' boosts their confidence. That’s not how to negotiate for human lives," he added. "I’m not telling Hamas 'I’ll give you whatever you want.' We cannot pay any price. By negotiating recklessly through the media, expectations for the hostages' families are raised, while Hamas exploits them," he mentioned.

Minister Eliyahu responded to criticism: "Those who genuinely care for the hostages must understand that now, more than ever, there needs to be a clear stance on the Attorney General's powers, the Chief Military Advocate General, and the Prosecutor's Office. The path to freeing the hostages is through an absolute military victory, which requires deep reforms in the judicial system, starting with dismissing the adversarial Attorney General," Eliyahu claimed.

"It was the legal advisors who halted the IDF in its fight against Hamas and executing the generals' plans. It was the legal advisors who falsely accused soldiers on the field. It was legal advisors who prevented shooting at terrorists. We will continue to use all resources available to bring the hostages home. This is our top mission. This is our duty. And we will accomplish it. Even if profound reforms in the judicial system are necessary. The media lies as if bringing the hostages back isn't important to us only serves those desiring chaos and division in Israel."