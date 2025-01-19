Minister Amichai Eliyahu visited a protest of bereaved families on Saturday evening, and participated in the protest of bereaved families and hostages' families against the deal.

"There were ministers who said they know this deal is a reward for terror, yet they still voted for it. A minister I really love told me he is voting for it because he doesn't have in front of him the images of those who will be murdered in the future. The deal is a disgrace. It’s a shame. Are we, as a full right-wing government, signing on this? The disgrace is ours. No one went to Trump and told him this is a deal more suitable for Biden. I tell President Trump, this is not the hell you promised Hamas," said Minister Eliyahu.

He added, "Those who signed the deal should not come to future funerals. I call from here to my fellow government members - it's still not too late. Stop this disgrace."

Wally Wolfstahl, father of Captain Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal, who fell in Gaza, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "I feel humiliated this evening. I hear they are going to strengthen the platoons in the West Bank. The absurdity is unimaginable. Instead of the terrorists rotting in prisons, we should fear they will come to our homes and harm us. I can't understand it," he said.

"We met with the Prime Minister, who promised us the war goals would be achieved. I hear the Prime Minister is not sure if we will return to fighting. The situation scares me greatly. We see Hamas setting terms for the strong and great State of Israel. We will continue protesting against the deal," he added.

Yehoshua Shani, father of Captain Uri Shani, said: "This is a dangerous deal - dangerous for the hostages, dangerous for the security of Israeli citizens, and dangerous for IDF soldiers. The partial deal leaves behind our kidnapped brothers; it will leave dozens of new 'Ron Arads' behind and bring Israel into a national tragedy for decades to come."

Regarding the release of hundreds of murderers, he added, "Hundreds of arch-murderers will be released to the streets; we have seen how this ended in the past. The release of hundreds of murderers and leaders of terrorist organizations to the streets during war - an encouragement for terror and an immediate threat to the security of Israeli citizens. Leaving the Hamas organization functioning as a governmental and military force, returning a million evacuees to the northern Gaza strip, stopping the war, and losing strategic assets, which were purchased with our soldiers' precious blood, will force the IDF to act again - and will certainly endanger our soldiers."