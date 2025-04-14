Thousands of families, young people, adults, religious, and secular visited the Gaza envelope and western Negev on Monday, the first intermediate day of Passover, as part of the "Heroism Stories of the Nation on the Paths of Hope" event, which connects the heroism of the residents and soldiers in southern Israel on October 7th with the rehabilitation and regrowth of the area.

The event, an initiative of the Ministry of Heritage in collaboration with the Government Tourism Corporation, is meant to connect the wider public to the story of national ressurection through experiential trails at sites and locations that were significant during the October 7th attack and became symbols of resistance, heroism, and rebirth.

The event was centered around tours from families that came from dozens of locations in Israel on chartered buses. The guided tours included a visit to the Sderot Police Station where, on October 7th, an intense battle ensued against dozens of Nukhba terrorists, during which 10 police officers fell and six civilians were murdered.

In addition, the families toured the Tkuma vehicle site, a powerful display of over 1,400 burnt cars that were damaged during the attack, and heard some of the testimonies and personal stories behind them.

The event was attended by Minister of Heritage MK Amichay Eliyahu, who noted: "As we are commanded to remember what the Egyptians, Amalikites, and Hamas supporters in Gaza did to us - we must remember and commanded not to forget the acts of our heroic compatriots who with their determination and spirit stood strong during our difficult hour. The Trails of Rebirth portray their stories of heroism and courage, they are proof of the strong standing of the Jewish people in our generation and our determination to keep prospering in our land. During Passover, the time of our freedom, we walked together, all walks of life, on the paths of hope that connect us to our heritage, land, and deep roots."

