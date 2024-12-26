Combat teams from the 401st Brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, continue their operational efforts in the Jabaliya area.

As part of the activity, combat engineers from the brigade investigated and destroyed an underground route last week, extending to a depth of several dozen meters.

The route spanned approximately two kilometers and was used by Hamas terrorists as a prolonged hideout.

In another activity, the forces located and destroyed numerous weapons, vests, Hamas uniforms, and military equipment.

The brigade’s troops also destroyed a structure that was used to manufacture explosives in the area.

credit: דובר צה"ל

