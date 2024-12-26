IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces concluded a two-day-long counterterrorism operation in the area of Tulkarm.

In a joint statement, the three said: "During the operation, IAF aircraft struck a number of armed terrorist cells on several different occasions. Additionally, IDF soldiers eliminated two additional terrorists during close-quarter encounters, dismantled dozens of improvised explosive devices hidden beneath roads , apprehended a number of suspects, and confiscated weapons."

Among the eliminated terrorists were: Qusai Amin Ibrahim Oqasha, a senior terrorist in the Tulkarm terrorist network, who replaced the terrorist Tarek Doush who was eliminated last week in a joint IDF and ISA aerial strike.

Along with Qusai, the terrorists Jomaa Salam Ubaid and Imran Harun, an additional senior terrorist in the terrorist network were eliminated.

The statement added, "The Israeli security forces will continue to operate in offense and in defense to maintain the security of Israeli citizens."