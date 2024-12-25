Ehud Ya’ari, Arab affairs commentator, recommends that Israel change its aggressive approach in Yemen and focus on steps that will undermine the Houthis' status in the region.

In an article he wrote for Channel 12 News, Ya’ari claimed that "their current concern is that Israel will direct its airplanes to the areas of friction between the Houthis and the Aden government’s army and its elite units, the Giants, which were armed by Abu Dhabi."

He explained the Houthis’ fear: "They are worried that such bombings will pave the way for their rivals inside Yemen to seize new territories."

"Israel has no choice but to fight back," Ya’ari wrote, emphasizing "that the late President Chaim Weizmann said: 'It is recommended that the Jews not only be wise, but also have intellect.' In other words, it deems worthy to think carefully about what will agitate the Houthis more – damaging the ports and energy facilities, or moves that may open the gate to their Yemenite enemies from the south."

This morning, chairman of Yisrael Beitenu, MK Avigdor Liberman, called on the state to take action against the Houthis, after another night of launched missiles against Israel. Liberman wrote: "We must not get used to Houthis' threats against the citizens of Israel. We must strike them and Iran with a crushing and decisive blow. Now!"

Sirens were sounded in the center of Israel, the lowlands and the Judea region during the early hours of the morning, following the launch from Yemen. Residents reported hearing repeated explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson reported that one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory. "Warnings about missile and rocket fire were activated for fear of interception fragments."

The mayor of Be'er Ya'akov reported that a large interception fragment had fallen in the yard of a house in the center of the city. No injuries were reported.

Magen David Adom reported that its medics and paramedics were called to several sites, where reports were received of nine people who had been injured running to the safe zone and two people who suffered from anxiety.