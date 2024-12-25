A "David" APC was hit by an explosive device during an IDF counterterrorism operation in the area of Tulkarm, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Tuesday night.

The Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, and the Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade, Col. Ayub Kayouf, were in the vehicle.

The Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade was injured and was evacuated to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified. Initially, it was reported that Kayouf was in moderate condition, but the IDF later updated that his condition is defined as light after he was treated at the hospital. He was injured from shrapnel in his hand.

The rest of the passengers in the vehicle did not get injured.

Footage of the evacuation of the vehicle of the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division and the Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade:



On Tuesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that IDF soldiers, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Police forces launched an operation in Tulkarm, during which they eliminated a terrorist in close combat and are working to thwart terrorism.

As part of the campaign to confiscate weapons, the security forces seized firearms, including rifles and handguns, and arrested two wanted individuals.

Throughout the day, three air strikes were reported in the area.