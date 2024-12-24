A ceremony was held today (Tuesday) to inaugurate three bulletproof ambulances donated to Magen David Adom (MDA) for deployment in Samaria communities. Two of the ambulances were donated by the Akiva Fund in Switzerland via Israeli Friends of MDA (IFMDA), while the third was donated by the Samaritans Purse organization in memory of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 terror attack.

The ceremony took place at the Samaria Regional Council complex in the presence of the Global MDA President, Israeli Ambassador, and former minister Gilad Erdan; MDA Director General Eli Bin; Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan; Samaritans Purse representative John Silkman; CEO of IFMDA Orly Ariel; and other senior officials.

The new bulletproof ambulances will operate in the communities of Shavei Shomron, Revava, and Mevo Dotan. They represent a critical addition to the medical resources in the region, enabling MDA teams to operate in challenging areas while ensuring the safety of both medical staff and patients.

In the Samaria Regional Council, about 250 MDA volunteers operate dozens of ambulances in communities and MDA stations, providing rapid responses to diverse medical events — from childbirth to treating victims of terror attacks.

Yossi Dagan, Head of the Samaria Regional Council, said, "Some 250 MDA volunteers in the council work tirelessly to save lives, often at personal risk. The new ambulances are a crucial addition to enhancing preparedness and improving security in the region. I thank MDA Director General Eli Bin and all the partners who contributed to bringing these ambulances to Samaria."

Global MDA President, Ambassador Gilad Erdan remarked, "During the war, we witnessed our enemies' strategy to target the civilian rear and harm MDA teams, aiming to disrupt lifesaving efforts and intensify terror and fear. Here in Judea and Samaria, civilians are on the front lines daily. These bulletproof ambulances are particularly important to ensure MDA teams can reach any location where medical care is needed. I am proud that these ambulances are being inaugurated here in Samaria and that they will contribute to strengthening Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria."

Eli Bin, MDA Director-General, said, "I want to thank, first and foremost, our generous donors — the Akiva Fund from Switzerland, who work humbly, and the Samaritans Purse organization, which greatly contributes to Israel's security. Many thanks also to the IFMDA and its CEO, Orly Ariel, without whom these ambulances and many other important projects would not have come to fruition. This donation of bulletproof ambulances enables Magen David Adom to fulfil its mission as Israel's national rescue organization while ensuring the safety of staff and patients on the roads. While MDA can secure donations for medical equipment and ambulance procurement, our operational expenses are high, and we cannot cover them all through donations alone. We face tough negotiations with the Finance Ministry. Magen David Adom cannot fund routine expenses such as fuel, salaries, electricity, and property taxes through donations alone. Our donors focus on enhancing the organization's operational capabilities. We do everything to save and be efficient, but to provide proper responses, MDA must remain strong. I know the current Finance Minister supports Magen David Adom and has been an advocate of the organization since his time as Minister of Transport. I appreciate his support and hope for continued fruitful cooperation to strengthen MDA so we can continue saving lives across the country."

The bulletproof ambulances unveiled at the ceremony join dozens of other ambulances donated by the Akiva Fund and the Samaritans Purse organization since the start of the war, commemorating MDA personnel who fell during their lifesaving missions.