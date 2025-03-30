Last week, a dedication ceremony was held at the Magen David Adom (MDA) station in Jerusalem for three ambulances donated in memory of the three members of the Dee family, residents of the local council of Efrat, who were murdered in a shooting attack in April 2023 at the Hamra Junction. Terrorists opened fire on their vehicle, killing 15-year-old Rina and 20-year-old Maia at the scene. Their mother, 48-year-old Lucy Dee, was critically wounded and airlifted by an MDA helicopter to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries three days later.

The dedication ceremony for the new ambulances, donated by an anonymous benefactor through the MDA Friends Association in Israel, was attended by the victims' husband and father, Rabbi Leo Dee; his daughter, Keren; his parents, Barbara and Anthony; his sister, Sarah Callman; and other Dee family members. Also present were representatives from the Israeli Friends of MDA, senior MDA officials, volunteers and staff.

One of the three new ambulances, bearing the names of the Dee family daughters, has been stationed in the Efrat Regional Council, where they lived. The other two ambulances have been deployed in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, where they will serve local residents and contribute to saving lives in these areas.

Husband and father, Rabbi Leo Dee, stated, "Tisha B’Av is the saddest day of the year, but it is also the day when the Messiah is said to be born, teaching us that from our greatest suffering comes our greatest salvation. The donor and MDA have created an incredible path to redemption, and we thank them from the depths of our hearts.”

MDA Director General Eli Bin stated, "I wish to express our deepest gratitude to the anonymous donor, who, through the Israeli Friends of MDA, made the donation of these three ambulances possible in memory of the Dee family daughters, who were brutally murdered by terrorists. These ambulances will join our teams working day and night to save lives, and with great hope, they will also help bring new life into the world. May their memory be a blessing.”