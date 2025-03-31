On Sunday the police arrested a man suspected of spraying swastikas on Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulances a few weeks ago.

The arrest took place during a parade of haredi extremists on Meah She’arim Street in Jerusalem, who were carrying signs that read: "We have no share or inheritance in the Zionist state." He was forcibly arrested after resisting arrest.

The suspect, a resident of Bnei Brak in his 20s, was transferred for interrogation to the Lev HaBira police station and charged with offenses of conduct that may violate public peace, willful damage to property, offenses motivated by racism or hostility toward the public, and obstruction of a police officer in the performance of his duties.

Today he will be brought before a judge at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the request to extend his detention.

The incident occurred late at night when medical teams were called to an emergency in the Mea She’arim neighborhood. When they returned to the ambulances, they noticed several swastikas sprayed on the ambulances and especially on the Israeli flags flying on them.