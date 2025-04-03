Magen David Adom (MDA) and Israel Railways have begun installing defibrillators, for the first time, on more than 150 passenger trains, extending a successful partnership that has already equipped all 67 active train stations across the country with the lifesaving devices. This initiative, set to be completed in the coming weeks, aims to enhance emergency response capabilities and save more lives in the event of cardiac emergencies during train journeys.

This move comes ahead of proposed legislation mandating defibrillators on trains. In recent years, the presence of defibrillators at train stations, coupled with staff training, has saved dozens of lives. Station managers, shift supervisors, security staff, and train inspectors undergo specialized training to use the devices when needed.

The partnership between MDA and Israel Railways has already proven effective. Defibrillators installed at train stations have proven critical in responding to cardiac emergencies, with station staff trained to deliver rapid, lifesaving assistance. Expanding this initiative to include moving trains ensures that passengers have access to critical care throughout their journey.

The collaboration has extended beyond equipment installation to include joint emergency drills, crew training, blood donation drives, and other initiatives focused on public safety. During the recent war in Gaza, for example, emergency exercises were conducted to prepare for the evacuation of the wounded by train.

"Our longstanding partnership with Israel Railways has already saved countless lives. In cases of cardiac arrest, every second counts, and the availability of a defibrillator is a crucial factor in successful resuscitation," said Eli Bin, Director-General of Magen David Adom. "Installing approximately 150 devices on passenger trains transporting over a quarter of a million people daily is a significant step forward. We look forward to many more years of collaboration dedicated to saving lives."

"To invoke the Talmudic adage – ‘He who saves a life, it is as though he has saved the entire world.’ As a company that serves the public and transports around 270,000 passengers daily, the safety and security of our travelers are our top priorities," said Moshe Shimoni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Israel Railways.

"This initiative will enhance our ability to provide immediate, lifesaving care during train journeys. I extend my gratitude to everyone involved in this vital effort and wish good health to all our passengers and the people of Israel," said Shiko Zana, CEO of Israel Railways

In addition to defibrillators, every passenger train in Israel is equipped with first aid kits, including EpiPen syringes for allergic reactions.