IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari addressed the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today (Tuesday) and apologized for his recent criticism of the 'Feldstein Law' during a media statement.

"I want to begin by addressing the law and a question I was asked at the end of the statement: I made a mistake, I exceeded my authority, I realized that - I took responsibility, I was reprimanded by the Chief of Staff," Hagari said.

He added "The IDF must and should convey its position regarding legislation related to the IDF, like the haredi draft law, through legitimate channels such as this forum."

About three weeks ago, Hagari was asked during a media statement he gave about the 'Feldstein Law', causing an uproar in the Israeli press.

"This law is very dangerous for the IDF. It is dangerous because it will create a situation where any junior official in the IDF can independently steal and leak documents or intelligence information, which will result in endangering human lives and the lives of soldiers; hence it is very dangerous for the IDF and it is also dangerous for state security," Hagari said.

Immediately after the event, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reprimanded the spokesperson. The IDF stated that "The Chief of Staff reprimanded the IDF Spokesperson for his response to a question regarding the Law on the Transmission of Classified Information to the Prime Minister and Ministers during a press briefing, thus exceeding his authority. The IDF does not criticize the legislator but presents its position to the political leadership through the accepted mechanisms for this purpose."

After the reprimand, Hagari released a statement, writing: "In my statement this evening in response to a question, I expressed myself in a manner that exceeded my authority as IDF Spokesperson, and the Chief of Staff reprimanded me for it. The State of Israel is a democratic country, and the IDF is subject to the political leadership. In the hundreds of declarations and questions I have responded to since October 7, I maintained politcal neutrality. The IDF conveys its position to the relevant parties on legislative matters through the accepted channels for that purpose, not any others."