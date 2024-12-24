The funeral of Sgt. Netanel Pessach, who was killed by an explosive device in Gaza, was held today (Tuesday) in a Gush Etzion cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Elad and Revital, residents of Elazar, and seven siblings.

In her eulogy, his aunt Shoshi said: "You were a king. A beloved and sweet nephew, a hero of Israel. You were genuine inside and out. Your words always matched your feelings. At such a young age, you chose your personal and faithful path with simplicity and noble spirit. You lived your life with love, action, depth, and heartful consideration of others."

She continued, "I was blessed with a nephew who was a good and close friend. Thank you for this privilege. Thank you for all the heartfelt help. I learned from you, dear Netanel, as your name suggests, to give and execute your mission in the world. To be a medic, to fight, and to sacrifice your soul for all of Israel."

Lieutenant Colonel Sahar Muadim eulogized Netanel Pesach Z"L on behalf of the IDF. "Dear Netanel, today we say goodbye to you. A brave fighter, a dear son, a faithful friend, and a person who left a meaningful mark everywhere he went. From our brief acquaintance, it's clear how your parents, Revital and Elad, raised you with a spirit of loving people, giving, and a sense of mission. These values accompanied all your actions."

"When you enlisted, you chose the hard path, the path of defending the nation and homeland. From your recruitment, you always aimed to be the first to lead. Your service path was challenging, but you always strove to excel. In the last two months, even in times of real danger, you were always determined to lead and charge. You were described as every commander's heart's desire, taking everything upon yourself to ease others. Your fall happened in a hostile area. You fell with your fellow soldiers by your side while completing your mission."

"Dear Pessach family, your son Netanel is the salt of the earth, the best of the best. In this difficult hour, be proud of Netanel," he concluded.