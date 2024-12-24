Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF (FIDF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety’s Automobile License Authority and the IDF Human Resources Department, held a Driver’s License Conversion Day for some 900 Lone Soldiers and National Service Volunteers from around the world, in Holon on Thursday (Dec 19).

Participants benefited from on-site road tests and streamlined administrative procedures, expediting the conversion of their foreign driver’s licenses to Israeli ones — a vital necessity that can be challenging to address during active army service. Over 90% of the participants who took a driving test successfully passed and became official Israeli drivers throughout the day.

Some 95 driving instructors volunteered their time, alongside dozens of Ministry of Transportation road testers, ensuring a comprehensive and efficient process. Additionally, representatives from the Population and Immigration Authority and Israel Post were on-site to assist participants with related services. Volunteer teachers offered refresher lessons for the soldiers before their road tests, as some participants attended the event immediately after, and even during, long months of intense combat activity with no recent practical driving experience.

"Today was truly special in every sense, as it was a great privilege to help Lone Soldiers obtain their Israeli driver’s licenses, which is necessity they rightfully deserve, through an immediate and straightforward process, free of bureaucracy,” said Minister of Transportation Miri Regev. "It is our duty to support these soldiers who have left their families and homes to serve in the IDF. Many of them serve in combat roles and lack the opportunity to visit licensing offices. This initiative is a testament to our deep appreciation for Lone Soldiers and their invaluable contributions to the security of the State of Israel. We remain committed to assisting them in every possible way, as they will always have a place with us."

“This initiative reflects our steadfast commitment to supporting the well-being of our Lone Soldiers and Lone Bnot Sherut, who contribute so much to Israel,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “By offering practical solutions, such as expediting driver’s license conversions, we aim to ensure they can focus on their service with confidence, knowing their daily needs are being met. We are continually inspired and humbled by the selfless achievements of these brave men and women and remain dedicated to supporting them in every way possible.”

“We at FIDF are proud to support initiatives that help ease the challenges faced by Lone Soldiers during their service in Israel,” said CEO of the Friends of the IDF (FIDF), Steven Weil. “Lone Soldiers embody dedication and Zionist values, especially during this year of war. The collaboration between FIDF and Nefesh B’Nefesh has allowed us to expand our support through impactful initiatives, such as the driver’s license conversion day, aimed at enhancing their quality of life and alleviating their burdens during these difficult times.”

"We are currently engaged in a prolonged and intense combat routine. Even during this challenging period, we remain committed to addressing the unique needs of diverse populations within the IDF, with a particular focus on lone immigrant soldiers,” said Commander of Mofet, Col. Roi Natanel. “The goal of today’s event was to streamline bureaucratic processes and deliver optimal service to these soldiers as efficiently as possible. We will continue to support them and their families through our dedicated 24/7 support center, ensuring they receive the assistance they need at all times."

The initiative was part of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldier Program, which offers year-round resources, support, and guidance for Lone Soldiers throughout their army service and assists with their integration into Israeli society.