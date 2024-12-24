Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a hospital in Washington after experiencing a fever, a top aide confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

Clinton, 78, "has been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever," said Angel Ureña, the former president’s deputy chief of staff.

"He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving," Ureña added.

A source close to the 42nd president described the situation as "not urgent."

"The former president will be fine," the source said. "He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert."

Since leaving office in 2001, Clinton has encountered several health challenges.

In 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Six years later, in 2010, two stents were placed in a coronary artery during another heart procedure at the same facility.