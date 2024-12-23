Police sappers from the Negev District neutralized two grenades found in an open area near Tel Gama in the Eshkol Regional Council.

The grenades, believed to have been used by Hamas during the October 7th attack, were discovered by a citizen who reported them to the police.

Upon receiving the report, bomb disposal teams arrived, checked for any additional ordnance in the area, and removed any further threats while handling the grenades.

The Israel Police have repeatedly warned civilians not to handle any military equipment found in the wake of the war, as well as avoiding any rocket or UAV fragments remaining after an interception, for fear of accidentally triggering the explosives within.