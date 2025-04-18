The Israel Police have appealed to the public for help in locating Zipora Alexandra (36), who has been missing for eight days.

Zipora frequently performed at the Zion Square in Jerusalem. Her disappearance has drawn notice from city officials, including Deputy Mayor Aryeh King. According to her family, she was last seen on April 10 in the city of Tzfat, and since then she has not been in contact with anyone.

She is described as 1.60 meters tall, of medium build, with fair skin, light brown hair covered with a head covering, and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The disappearance is in the same region as several of the most noted disappearances in recent years, including those of Hymanut Kassou and Moishe Kleinerman.