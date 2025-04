תיעוד החילוץ דוברות המשטרה

A boat containing two adults and two children sank in the Sea of Galilee on Wednesday, and the four were rescued by the police.

The owner of the boat, who followed safety guidelines, noticed the problem, put on life vests, and phoned the police while firing a maritime flare, which helped the forces locate the vessel quickly.

The boat, which was carrying the four, sank as the officers from the Northern District Maritime Police evacuated the four to dry land. No one was hurt.