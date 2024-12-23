The Jewish Agency for Israel is organizing the world’s largest digital menorah this Hanukkah, connecting Jewish communities from every corner of the globe. From Kiryat Shmona to Melbourne, from Sderot to Washington, from Jerusalem to Paris, Jews around the world will light a virtual candle to be part of this unequivocal display of unity.

The “Global Glow” initiative features a menorah that will be lit in the digital space and will also be projected throughout the eight days of Hanukkah (December 25 - January 2) on the National Institutions building in Jerusalem as well as on billboards at central junctions across Israel. It will be distributed on digital platforms worldwide by The Jewish Agency, in cooperation with the World Zionist Organization, The Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal.

During the past year, the Jewish people have stood united in their commitment to strengthening the State of Israel amid Israel’s multifront war, in a determined fight against waves of antisemitism worldwide, and in prayer for the immediate return of all hostages still held in Gaza.

This special connection between Israel and world Jewry provides a source of light and hope. During the Hanukkah holiday, The Jewish Agency invites us all to light together — from anywhere — the world’s largest digital menorah and to spread the shared light to all of us. The Jewish Agency's project will highlight the strategic partnership between Israel and the global Jewish community, in response to the two main challenges facing the Jewish people — strengthening Israel amid the war and protecting Jewish communities against threats of antisemitism.

Global Glow will go live during Hanukkah in the digital space, where anyone, from any location, will be able to light a virtual candle, upload their photo, and even add a personal message about the light that they are experiencing on a personal level. These messages of hope will be uploaded to the project’s platform in various languages, including Hebrew, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

“When lighting these virtual candles, we will demonstrate global Jewish solidarity together, in hope and longing for unity, to build an exemplary society here in Israel — a society striving for excellence in every sector, but which does not leave the vulnerable behind,” said Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency. “Together we will amplify the shared light emerging from the diverse human mosaic of the Jewish people. That is our source of strength."

Also participating in the project are an array of candle-lighters who have spread light in tandem with The Jewish Agency since October 7, from Israelis displaced from their homes in the North and South, to families victimized by terror, to Olim (immigrants) who immigrated to Israel at a deeply challenging time, to soldiers and reservists who have served in the current war, to Jewish students who have faced hatred on campuses, to Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) who have worked to strengthen Jewish communities, to Jewish communal leaders who have unprecedentedly mobilized for Israel.

“The Jewish people have been strong, resilient, and hopeful despite the immense darkness in our world since October 7, 2023 — and Global Glow doubles down on that positive momentum,” said Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency. “In Israel, we see unmistakably how the population responds to the October 7 atrocities through volunteerism, connection, engagement, empathy, and bravery. Those are the attributes that form the bedrock of our legacy, today and tomorrow. As we celebrate the Festival of Lights in the final days of 2024 and into the beginning of 2025, hope continues to be the hallmark of our community.”