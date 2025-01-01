In an unforgettable and deeply moving moment, the father of kidnapped soldier Bar Kuperstein lit the menorah during a special Hanukkah celebration hosted by the "Hakol Mehalev" organization.

The father of the hostage Bar Kuperstein, himself dealing with a severe disability due to the October 7th massacre, overcame the difficulty with great effort and lit the Hanukkah candles for the merit of rescuing his son from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

The father of the kidnapped "Bar Kuperstein"

The event, a hallmark of the organization’s dedication to spreading light in the darkest of times, showcased the strength of the human spirit. Bar Kuperstein’s father’s act of lighting the candles symbolized not only the enduring hope for his son’s safe return but also the prayers and support of all of the nation for all hostages and their families.

For more than ten years, "Hakol Mehalev" has been a cornerstone of support for patients and their families across Israel. Known for its tireless efforts to bring comfort and aid to those in need, the organization has consistently provided critical resources and emotional care.

Since the tragic events of October 7, the organization has expanded and intensified its activities. From supporting wounded soldiers and families of hostages to providing direct assistance to soldiers in active combat zones, the organization’s appeal for assistance is increasing by the minute, as thousands of people rely on their assistance during these challenging times.

As it continues its vital work, the need for resources continues to grow. The organization’s ability to sustain and expand its activities depends on your generosity! Your donations will enable them to expand their scope of activities, provide essential supplies, and offer comfort to many others suffering from unimaginable hardships.

The Hanukkah menorah, lit amidst tears and hope, serves as a powerful reminder of the light that organizations like Hakol Mehalev bring to the world. In these times of uncertainty and pain, their efforts embody the true spirit of Hanukkah – illuminating the darkness with acts of kindness, resilience, and unwavering support.

Please open your hearts and join Hakol Mehalev in their mission to make a difference. Together, we can ensure that their light continues to shine brightly for all who need it.