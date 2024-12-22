Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Sunday), at IDF Northern Command headquarters, convened the Security Cabinet.

Before the discussion, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet ministers viewed war materiel that the IDF has seized in villages in southern Lebanon during the ground activity in the area.

IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Head of Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin briefed Prime Minister Netanyahu on the operational activity in Lebanon, which is also continuing at present, as well as on the collection and seizure of war materiel during operations in the villages, including from storage areas in private homes that have been found to contain Hezbollah weapons and ammunition.

The Prime Minister also visited a mock tunnel that was built for presentation and training purposes, and which included a mock command center similar to what has been discovered during the ground operations in Lebanon.

Netanyahu stated, "Just as we have acted forcefully against the terror arms of Iran's axis of evil, so too will we act against the Houthis. However, in this case, we are not acting alone. Like us, the US and other countries see the Houthis not only as a threat to international maritime navigation but to the international order as well."

"Therefore, we will take forceful, determined and sophisticated action. I will say this, even if it takes time, the result will be the same – as it has been with the other terror arms," he added.

"But what I ask of you, citizens of Israel, is to be patient, to continue showing the same resilience that you have shown up until now, and to strictly follow Home Front Command directives. This I ask of you – you do this and we will take care of the rest," Netanyahu said.