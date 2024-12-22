The extensive enlistment and volunteering of Israeli citizens during the Swords of Iron War assisted millions of citizens, with an economic contribution estimated at hundreds of millions of Shekels, according to the volunteering and social involvement yearbook.

During the fourteen months of the war, volunteering crossed all sectors, genders, and ages. Almost one in every two people volunteered at the beginning of the war (45.2%), but after six weeks the volunteering rate dropped to 28.7% and currently stands at 15%. Donations and assistance were directed to over one million citizens, with an estimated value of hundreds of millions of Shekels.

The yearbook is based on nine in-depth surveys and presents a comprehensive picture of patterns of civil volunteering during the war. The surveys found that most volunteers acted out of solidarity and a desire to help, many of them for the first time and independently. Others joined initiatives through organizations where they also contributed during routine times. About 90.2% of volunteers indicated that they acted out of a desire to help others and ensure the safety of all citizens.

The data indicates intensive volunteering: 10% of volunteers volunteered daily, and 38% several times a week. Volunteering was evident across all age groups, mostly among aged 35-55, with academic education and above-average income. Secular individuals led spontaneous volunteering (29.9%), compared to individuals from religious and traditional sectors.

The main activities include: collection and distribution of food and supplies (49.2%), transportation and deliveries (22.5%), assistance to security forces (20.6%), and support for vulnerable populations, evacuees, and families of reservists. As the war progressed, assistance in agriculture and organization of memorial ceremonies was added.

Returning to work, feelings of exhaustion, and burnout led to the cessation of volunteering among 20.6% of volunteers. A significant decline was recorded, particularly among secular individuals. Nevertheless, 17% of senior citizens continue to volunteer. The main contribution remained the preparation of supplies and food (30%) and assistance to soldiers (10%).

Approximately 78% of the volunteers also donated equipment and 53% donated money, primarily to soldiers and evacuees. Many donations were made directly, through applications such as Paybox and Bit. The informal civil organizations played a critical role, with private funding and a desire to continue operating even after the war.

According to Ronit Bar, CEO of the Israeli Volunteering Council, civil organizations have become a central factor in assistance, continuing even beyond the initial emergency phase. Prof. Michal Almog-Bar added that the war strengthened social capital in Israel and led to collaborations between citizens, businesses, and local authorities.

The Ministry of Welfare emphasized that the volunteer units in local authorities provided infrastructure for volunteers and assisted in various areas: from alleviating anxieties to engaging children in diverse activities. The data indicates a high level of social resilience, which served as a central anchor in coping with the challenges of this period.