The United States government has approved the sale of more than $5 billion in military equipment to Egypt, which has become an increasingly close partner in mediating the Gaza crisis, despite ongoing concerns about human rights abuses, AFP reports.

The State Department notified Congress on Friday that it had approved the sale of $4.69 billion worth of equipment, including 555 US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks operated by Egypt, $630 million worth of 2,183 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, and $30 million in precision-guided munitions.

The sale "will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East," according to a statement from the State Department.

US-Egypt ties were strained under the Obama administration, which suspended American military aid to Egypt following the 2013 ouster of former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, before releasing it two years later.

Following the election of Donald Trump, however, ties improved. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi praised Trump after his election and said he expected greater engagement in the Middle East from his administration.

When US President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he promised a tougher stance on Egypt over human rights issues under Sisi. However, his administration has repeatedly moved forward with arms deals to Egypt.

Last year, the United States approved most military assistance to Egypt despite persistent concern over human rights, with the State Department stressing that Cairo has been helpful on several hotspots.

At the same time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken withheld a separate $85 million that required certification that Egypt is making progress in releasing political prisoners.