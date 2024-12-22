The Slovenia public broadcaster has sent an official letter to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), asking that Israel be barred from participating in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

In a meeting, Slovenia's public broadcaster offered two additional proposals as well: One of them suggests that Slovenia quit the contest if Israel participates, while the other is that Slovenia darken the screen during Israel's performance.

The Eurovision semifinals will be held on May 13 and May 15, and the finals will be held on May 17.

An Israeli representative will be chosen next month, following the conclusion of Channel 12's “Rising Star” (Hakochav Haba in Hebrew) television show, an Israeli interactive reality singing competition whose winner is given the opportunity to represent Israel in the Eurovision.