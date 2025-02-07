The Israeli Eurovision song selection committee concluded today (Friday) by selecting the song that will represent Israel in the competition in Basel. It will be performed by singer Yuval Raphael.

Kan reports that the song, written and composed by Keren Peles, includes verses from the Song of Songs. It was unanimously chosen by a panel of judges led by Barak Itzkowitz, head of music stations at Kan, alongside senior editors from Israel's public broadcasting corporation, top figures in the Israeli music and television industry, and a public representative.

The committee, which conducted a secret vote to choose the song, operated under close legal supervision by Attorney Tomer Karni, Deputy Legal Advisor of the corporation.

The selection committee, which met today at the corporation's offices, also noted another song that was the runner-up according to the judges' votes.

According to the competition's regulations, the song will undergo final approval by the European Broadcasting Union. It is expected to be revealed to the public at the beginning of March.