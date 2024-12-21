The parents of hostage Nimrod Cohen received an invitation to a bereaved families' day with the 7th Armored Brigade, despite receiving several signs of life from their son.

Yehuda Cohen, his father, expressed anger: "They've already declared us as a bereaved family."

Yehuda added, "We haven't received the official investigation report on the engagement where our son was taken, but we received the esteemed title of a bereaved family. The public should know how the system that abandoned my son treats us."

The IDF responded, "The invitation to the bereaved families' event was made mistakenly and innocently. The IDF regrets the incident and will draw lessons accordingly. The brigade commander spoke with Nimrod's parents today and apologized for the mistake and insensitivity. The family was invited to strengthen their connection with the brigade's soldiers and commanders. The IDF continues to support the families of kidnapped soldiers and works tirelessly to bring them home."