The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper has reported "cautious optimism" regarding a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal which will see Israeli civilians and soldiers released in exchange for convicted terrorists.

According to the report, the negotiations between Israel and the Hamas terror group have significantly advanced, after the agreement was split into two stages with the more complex disagreements delayed to the second stage.

As such, the current agreement will include only a temporary ceasefire.

During the first stage of the deal, Hamas will release the women who are being held hostage, as well as those ailing and elderly, in exchange for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hundreds of convicted terrorists. Israel will maintain a military presence in Gaza, but with changes in its positions and a partial withdrawal.

Hamas and the mediators hope to reach an agreement on a permanent ceasefire, the IDF's withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of kidnapped Israeli soldiers, during the second stage of the deal.