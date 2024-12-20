A resident of eastern Jerusalem was arrested today (Friday) on suspicion of involvement in the stabbing of an elderly woman in her home in Jerusalem yesterday, an attack that left the victim seriously wounded. The suspicion that the stabbing was a terrorist attack has grown over the last day, but the motive remains under investigation.

A 74-year-old woman was found in serious condition on Thursday with stab wounds in a home in Jerusalem. Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical teams that arrived at the scene tended to the victim and took her to Sha'are Zedek Medical Center in the city.

The victim's condition has improved in the day since the attack and is now listed as moderate.

Police arrived at the scene of the stabbing, cordoned it off, and began collecting evidence and testimonies. "At the moment the circumstances of the incident are not known and the police investigation which began continues," the police stated.

Paramedic Nissim Salam recounted: "They brought us to the woman who was lying in the home unconscious and suffering from puncture wounds. We provided medical care and took her in an intensive care ambulance to the hospital in severe and unstable condition.