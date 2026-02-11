תיעוד: מעצר המחבל לאחר התאונה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

As part of an investigation led by the Jerusalem District Central Unit, a prosecutor's statement was filed today (Wednesday) against a 50-year-old terrorist from Qalandia, suspected of planning a terror attack at the Hizma checkpoint in the Jerusalem envelope.

The suspect was arrested nine days ago after being involved in an accident at the entrance to Jerusalem. During the arrest, police officers found knives and military clothing associated with a terrorist organization in his car.

His interrogation revealed that the suspect had been planning a combined ramming and stabbing attack at the Hizma checkpoint. He had been planning the attack for several months. On the day of the incident, he equipped his car with fake license plates and knives, but the accident in which he was involved led to his arrest.

הסכינים שהתגלו ברשות המחבל צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The suspect's son was also arrested after incitement materials, Hamas flags, terror group headbands, and pictures of terrorists were found during a search of his home. The son is being investigated for possessing means to commit an act of terror, and his arrest has been extended.