The police are investigating a suspected terror attack after a 74-year-old woman was found in severe condition on Thursday with stab wounds in a home in Jerusalem. The Shin Bet (ISA) is also involved in the investigation.

MDA emergency medical teams that arrived at the scene tended to the victim and took her to Sha'are Zedek Medical Center in the city.

Police arrived at the scene, cordoned it off, and began collecting evidence and testimonies. "At the moment the circumstances of the incident are not known and the police investigation which began continues," the police stated.

Paramedic Nissim Salam recounted: "They brought us to the woman who was lying in the home unconscious and suffering from puncture wounds. We provided medical care and took her in an intensive care ambulance to the hospital in severe and unstable condition.