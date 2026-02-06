תקף ודקר את רב העיר בית שאן דוברות המשטרה

The Tiberias Police Department's Claims Division has filed an indictment and a request for detention until the completion of legal proceedings against a 44-year-old resident of Beit She'an for aggravated assault and the stabbing of the city's Rabbi Yosef Yitzhak Lasri at the entrance to his home.

An investigation by the Northern District Police revealed that several days before the stabbing, the defendant arrived at the rabbi's house and punched him with fists before fleeing the scene.

Despite the severity of the incident, the rabbi chose not to involve the police at that stage and attempted to resolve the matter amicably with the suspect's family.

However, the attempt to settle the dispute failed. About a week and a half ago, the suspect returned to the rabbi's house, and this time, he stabbed him and fled the scene.

Northern District police officers called to the scene began a swift manhunt and succeeded in locating and arresting the attacker within a short time.

At the conclusion of the investigation, an indictment was filed with the Tiberias Magistrate's Court. Police have requested that the defendant remain in detention until the completion of the legal proceedings against him.

