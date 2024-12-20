This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast takes a deep dive into an amazing study of Joseph's famous "coat," the special garment his father Jacob presented him with, sparking his brothers' jealousy.

Why did Jacob not search for his precious son Joseph during the years of his absence?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore Torah secrets, as they ponder the garment's symbolism and examine teachings of the sages that track the garment's ancient origin and journey through the ages....ever since the Garden of Eden.