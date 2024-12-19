For the first time, former Mossad agents will provide new details about the "Exploding Beepers" operation that was carried out several few months ago against the Hezbollah organization.

The former agents who ran the ambitious operation were interviewed by the American CBS network's "60 Minutes" program and provided previously unknown details about the preliminary and secret plan that unfolded in the years before the operation was carried out.

The program will be broadcast Sunday night (Israel time) on CBS.

Thousands of pagers given by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to its operatives exploded simultaneously on September 17, after nearly a year of constant rocket and UAV attacks on northern Israel by Hezbollah that displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes. The operation crippled Hezbollah's communications network and wounded thousands of Hezbollah operatives, killing dozens. The following day, radios used by the terrorist organization also exploded, causing further damage to the organization.

The blasts left Hezbollah reeling and set the statge for Operation Northern Arrows, a two-month military campaign against Hezbollah that saw most of its senior and middle leadership eliminated and most of its rocket arsenal destroyed. In late November, Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefirw with Israel, dropping its demand that Israel end its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza as a prerequisite to halting its yearlong attacks on northern Israel.