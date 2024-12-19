Defense Minister Israel Katz has issued an ultimatum to the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, stating he will not approve new appointments of generals in the IDF until the investigation reports of the events of October 7 are presented.

Katz instructed Halevi to complete the investigations by the end of January and to provide all completed reports to him.

Furthermore, the Minister of Defense informed the Chief of Staff that he would not approve the appointment of new g inenerals until he receives the reports and comprehends their implications and potential impact on the candidates for promotion.

Katz stated, "The IDF is obligated to complete the investigations promptly to present them to the families and the public in Israel, for deriving lessons and drawing necessary conclusions."

The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, commented: "Defense Minister Katz's decision to instruct the Chief of Staff to complete the investigations on October 7 and freeze new appointments until then is commendable and represents a refreshing and positive change compared to Gallant's policy, a change I have demanded several times over the past year."

He added, "We need to rebuild the senior command of the IDF and appoint only offensive commanders who were not part of the containment and restraint misconception."

Member of Knesset Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) stated: "I welcome the Defense Minister's decision. We cannot accept the fact that the Chief of Staff, who failed in defending the country's citizens, promotes his colleagues who failed in their duties to key positions, where they will perpetuate the failure without paying a personal price for their actions. Setting a personal example is the minimum required from a commander."