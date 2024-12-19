Israel Police on Wednesday carried out a focused operation to locate Palestinian Authority Arabs who had illegally entered pre-1967 Israel.

The operation focused on the cities of Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Or Yehuda, Yehud, Savyon, Kiryat Ono, and Givat Shmuel.

A total of 27 Arabs were arrested, 22 of them in Bnei Brak.

"Israel Police will examine criminal enforcement, as well as licensing actions to close the sites where the infiltrators were located," a statement read.

"Contractors and civilians who hire residents of the Palestinian Authority without an entry and work permit are endangering both themselves and the entire Israeli public, both from a security perspective and from a criminal perspective," the police stressed.

"Israel Police constantly conducts widescale enforcement operations to locate and arrest illegal infiltrators, employers, aides, and hosts. The police' activity is intended first and foremost to reduce terror activities, as well as criminal activity."