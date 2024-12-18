The Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday morning began its fourth day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony, after Tuesday's hearing was canceled due to Netanyahu's trip to the Syrian Golan Heights.

The judges explained that Netanyahu did not give testimony on Tuesday due to the need for him to travel with members of the defense echelon to visit the summit of Mount Hermon, which is located in the Syrian Golan Heights.

"The hearing which was held in our office centered on the need to hold the visit specifically on October 17," the judges told media.

"We cannot detail the reasons given to us for this, which pertain to diplomatic and security matters. We note that among the reasons given to us was the stormy weather forecasts for later in the week."

Attorney Amit Hadad is expected to hold the initial hearing on Case 4000, and discuss each of the bribery allegations noted in the case.