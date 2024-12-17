Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Tuesday) visited Mount Hermon with Defense Minister, Israel Katz, Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, Northern Command Head, Uri Gordin, and Shin Bet Director, Ronen Bar.

Netanyahu held a situational assessment on the site, reviewed the IDF's preparedness in the sector, and established guidelines for future deployment. During the situational assessment, Minister Katz emphasized that the IDF must quickly complete its entrenchment on the ground, including the construction of barricades and defense measures, as well as the regulation of soldiers' service conditions, in order to fully prepare for the possibility of a prolonged stay in the region.

Netanyahu said that the visit brought back memories for him. “I was here 53 years ago with my soldiers on a Sayeret Matkal patrol. The place hasn’t changed, it’s the same place, but its importance to Israel’s security has only been reinforced in recent years, and especially in recent weeks with the dramatic events taking place here below us in Syria. We will determine the best arrangement that will ensure our security.”

The Prime Minister added that the IDF would remain at the peak of Mount Hermon “until another arrangement is found that guarantees Israel’s security.”

The Defense Minister said: "We will be here for as long as necessary. Our presence here at the peak of Mount Hermon strengthens Israel’s security and also adds a dimension of observation and deterrence against Hezbollah’s strongholds in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, while also serving as a deterrent against the rebels in Damascus, who claim to present a moderate stance, but are among the most extreme Islamic factions."

He emphasized that "even in the era of long-range weapons, height and visibility have great significance. We will not allow repeated threats, such as those of October 7, on the borders of Israel."

To be noted that Netanyahu’s testimony was supposed to take place today in court, but due to a security requirement presented to the judges yesterday, it was decided to cancel his testimony today.

In the judges' decision, they wrote, "After hearing the parties claims and in light of exceptional circumstances, we will not hold a hearing tomorrow, and the next hearing will be on Wednesday."

The visit was held while the Reuters news agency reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu was on his way to Cairo for talks on a hostage deal. The news agency also reported that a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages is expected to be signed in the coming days.

The Prime Minister's spokesperson, Omer Dostri, denied the report about Netanyahu's visit to Cairo and wrote that "contrary to the wave of rumors - Prime Minister Netanyahu is not in Cairo, and there is nothing new regarding Eli Cohen, of blessed memory."

Earlier in the day, a Hamas source told the Washington Post that the terrorist organization had given up on the demand for a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza and a halt to the war.

According to the source, the new proposal being discussed in the negotiations for the deal includes a 60-day truce and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian terrorists.