Following a relatively dry period, forecasters are predicting significant changes in the weather over the coming week, with several days of cold, rainy weather before the temperatures rise again.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the lowlands and along the coast, and will be slightly above seasonal average. During the afternoon hours, the northern winds will gather strength along the coastline. In the northern and central mountains, harsh eastern winds will blow.

Thursday will be clear with no significant change in temperatures. In northern Israel and the central mountains, strong eastern winds will blow.

Friday morning will see local rainfall and thunderstorms from northern Israel to the northern Negev. In southern Israel, there may be local rainfall. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, as well as localized flooding along the coastline. The winds will pick up, especially in southern Israel, and temperatures will drop significantly, reaching below seasonal average. Beginning in the afternoon, the rains will gradually lessen.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly, returning to seasonal average.

Early next week, there may be additional rainfall, mostly in northern Israel and along the coastline. However, the forecasts are not yet clear.