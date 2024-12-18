A bus carrying a group of Breslov Hasidim entered Joseph's Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus) overnight Tuesday without permission and without coordination with Israeli security forces.

During their stay at the site, terrorists opened fire towards the bus. IDF troops entered the area to assist in evacuating the civilians, and evacuated all the civilians from the area.

The driver of the bus was lightly injured by the gunfire and was treated by military forces at the scene. The IDF is investigating the incident.

Just last week, terrorists fired shots at a car in which three Breslov Hasidim were traveling after they entered Joseph's Tomb without coordinating with the IDF.

The three, who suffered light injuries in the shooting, escaped with their vehicle and traveled to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, where they received medical treatment.

The vehicle sustained damage as well.

The IDF said, "We received a report that overnight, shots were fired towards an Israeli vehicle which broke through a checkpoint and entered, in violation of the law, the city of Shechem in Samaria. The vehicle exited the city and its passengers evacuated themselves for medical examination. The incident will be investigated."

"The three are detained for questioning by Israel Police. We remind everyone that entry into Area A is dangerous and forbidden to Israelis under the law."