Hundreds of young men, guests, and rabbis participated last night (Wednesday) in the festive gathering marking the beginning of the month of Adar, held by the Alon Moreh Yeshiva, as part of a long-standing tradition, led by Rabbi David Dudkevich, the rabbi of the Itamar settlement and head of the Ro'eh Yisrael Yeshiva.

Among the rabbis who participated were also the Rabbi of Samaria and head of the Elon Moreh Yeshiva, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, and the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Shachar Imbar.

"This special tradition, of an inspiring gathering on the first day of the month of Adar, is part of the spirit of the yeshiva, which has inscribed Torah, settlement, education, and everything with joy and uplifting the spirit. Through it, our young men and graduates make significant contributions both in regular and reserve military service and in many other areas of activity," shared Lt. Col. (Res.) Yehuda Zucker, the head of the yeshiva.

Rabbi Levanon addressed the participants, saying, "We need to reflect on what this year's Purim teaches us. We are fortunate to do 'Go and gather all the Jews' and have a large gathering in the yeshiva, but this gathering must spread to all of Israel. In these past two and a half great years that we are still in the midst of, we are seeing God's miracles in the symbol of 'Go and gather.'"

Rabbi Levanon added, "Three years ago, on that terrible Yom Kippur, just a few days before Simchat Torah, they tried to gather the Jews, but they couldn't. This gathering today is a foundational gathering that should be reflected by all of Israel in the coming month-'the month that was turned for them'. When will it turn for us? When we feel the heart full, when all of Israel gathers, and everyone is like one person with one heart, and we return to the moment of Mount Sinai. Even on Purim, the giving of the Torah comes when there is a large gathering. Purim is a day of prayers. We will continue to pray that the great gathering and unity will continue. We feel the gathering and unity."

Rabbi Dudkevich noted, "Our perspective on how they come from an inner place is important; how fortunate we are, how pleasant our lot is, that our dances do not look like theirs, where here we see their faces to the heavens and their hearts to the heavens. May we always merit, through singing, praise, and prayer, to thank and praise."

Rabbi Dudkevich later shared an emotional story about Joseph's Tomb: "On the 14th of Adar, early in the morning, we would drive to Joseph's Tomb. We would drive and enter before dawn into Tel Shechem, through the hidden entrance on the side, which is essentially a gate in the wall that leans toward Mount Ebal-more or less to the northwest. We would enter, sleep there a little before dawn, and then read the Megillah on both the 14th and 15th of Purim. Joseph's Tomb is precious to all of us, and together we have merited, with many faithful partners, to return: thanks to Yossi Dagan, the head of the local council, to Knesset member Tzvi Sukkot, and many other people of action. May they all be blessed for the great progress, which we need to thank and rejoice in, and strive for it to grow more and more."

Rabbi Shachar Imbar added, "Sometimes a person repents and suddenly finds himself in an inexplicable stance, but the actions of the fathers are a sign for the children, and the king extends the scepter to move forward. Someone told me that he didn’t start the month because there was no gathering in the yeshiva. We see external perceptions, and the enemy begins to stand, and conversely, the spiritual perceptions begin to stand. Even for those who stand, there is a test that the king extends the scepter to them."

Elisaf Pershan, CEO of Elon Moreh Institutions, concluded: "In the Elon Moreh Yeshiva, Torah is a Torah of life, a Torah of joy and connection. Through this joy, young men with great spirit emerge and integrate into action and Israeli society, Zionism, and settlement. A good month to all of Israel."