MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) defended Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir and his positions regarding the state budget in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday.

Gotliv stated that Minister Ben Gvir would not have voted against the budget if he knew there was no majority, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the right-wing government.

"Itamar Ben Gvir would not have dared to oppose the budget laws if he had known they did not have a majority. In fact, there was a majority, albeit by only two, but I have no doubt, because I know Itamar Ben Gvir and I know how important maintaining a right-wing government is to him. He understands the value of this in a comprehensive political perception and in the reality we live in," she stated.

Gotliv criticized the behavior of the members of the coalition and argued for the need for regular meetings of the leaders of the parties in the coalition: "Here is a minister who wants to advance policy and remove the Attorney General from her position. What is so complicated about that? Why all these avoidances? Why can't it be done? Convene a meeting of coalition leaders."

Gotliv said she supported Ben Gvir's performance. "Itamar Ben Gvir is doing a very good job as the Minister of National Security. He endures fire and mud from the Attorney General."

She added that the government should focus on achieving its goals, including replacing the Attorney General: "I sat yesterday with several ministers who asked me if it was personal. Of course, it's personal. Mrs. Baharav-Miara personally cannot serve as our advisor. She is obstructing us."

Addressing concerns about the coalition falling apart, she said, "Nothing like that is happening. It doesn't look good, but no one has dismantled the government. The coalition isn't falling apart. We have enough strength. The budget passed."

In conclusion, Gotliv stressed the importance of the government's continued existence in order to strengthen Israel: "Our duty is to reach the next elections with a strong State of Israel with immense resilience. We have regained our deterrent power, and therefore, we have no right or privilege to take steps that could harm that."

חברת הכנסת טלי גוטליב (הליכוד) הגנה בראיון לערוץ 7 על השר לביטחון לאומי, איתמר בן גביר ועל עמדותיו בנוגע לתקציב המדינה והמחלוקות בקואליציה.

גוטליב הבהירה כי השר בן גביר לא היה פועל נגד התקציב אילו ידע שאין לו רוב, והדגישה את מחויבותו לשמירה על ממשלת הימין. לדבריה, "איתמר בן גביר לא היה מעז להתנגד לחוקי התקציב אם הוא היה יודע שאין להם רוב. עובדתית, היה רוב, אמנם רוב של שתיים, אבל לי אין ספק, כי אני מכירה את איתמר בן גביר ואני יודעת שחשיבות של לשמור על ממשלת הימין חשובה לו. הוא מבין את הערך של זה בתפיסה מדינית כוללת ובמציאות שבה אנחנו חיים".

גוטליב מתחה ביקורת על התנהלות הקואליציה וטענה כי יש צורך בישיבות סדירות וברורות בין ראשי הקואליציה: "יש כאן שר שרוצה לקדם מדיניות ולהעביר יועמ"ש מתפקידה. מה כל כך מסובך בזה? מה כל הזמן ההתחמקויות? למה אי אפשר? תכנסו בישיבת ראשי קואליציה".

עוד היא הוסיפה: "יוצא איזה פוש שמבקר את בן גביר כי לא מתכנסים ראשי הקואליציה. די, תפסיקו. תחשוב שהממשלה הקודמת היה לה רוב של כל אחד. אנחנו יש לנו אורך רוח ואורך נשימה בהקשר הזה".

גוטליב גיבתה את בן גביר על תפקודו: "איתמר בן גביר עושה עבודה מאוד טובה כשר לביטחון לאומי. הוא סופג אש ורפש מהיועמ"שית". לדבריה, על הממשלה להתמקד בהשגת מטרותיה, כולל החלפת היועמ"שית: "ישבתי אתמול עם כמה שרים ששאלו אותי אם זה פרסונלי. בוודאי שזה פרסונלי. הגברת מיארה באופן אישי לא יכולה לשמש לנו יועצת. היא מפריעה לנו".

בהתייחסות לחששות מפירוק הקואליציה, אמרה: "לא קורה שום דבר. זה לא נראה טוב, אבל אף אחד לא פרק את הממשלה. הקואליציה לא מתפרקת. יש לנו מספיק כוחות. עבר התקציב, וכך גם יהיה".

בסיכום דבריה הדגישה גוטליב את חשיבות המשך קיום הממשלה כדי לחזק את ישראל: "החובה שלנו היא להגיע לבחירות הבאות כשמדינת ישראל חזקה עם חוסן אדיר. החזרנו לעצמנו את כוח ההרתעה, ולכן אין לנו שום זכות או פריבילגיה לעשות צעדים שעלולים לפגוע".