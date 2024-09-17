MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) on Monday made clear to the chairman of her party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that she will oppose the appointment of MK Gideon Sa'ar to the position of Minister of Defense.

"Mr. Prime Minister, I'm not alone. I am a member of the Likud! A ruling party. I will not lend my hand to the appointment of Gideon Sa'ar as Minister of Defense. I have zero trust in him! Zero!" Goltliv wrote.

She explained that her opposition to the move stems from a concern that Sa'ar would topple the government. "He will subvert you and topple the right-wing government. God forbid, you will end your political career because you trusted the biggest of your enemies and a traitor from the Likud because that's what Sa'ar is striving towards, and that's what he promised his voters."

"Our government has 63 seats and Gallant. Don't cancel us and don't scorn the people of the right," asked Gotliv, who added an appeal to Netanyahu: "There are excellent people in our party and as I suggested you should appoint another minister in the Ministry of Defense. You are allowed to do so."

In conclusion , she wrote, "Gideon Sa'ar will not lead us to victory. We have no time or patience for political games during wartime. By the way, remind your spokespeople that Sa'ar is not needed for a hostage release deal, because Sinwar, as you know, has so far refused any deal."

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Sa'ar's advisors and Netanyahu's advisors have been holding intense talks in the last day, including through the night. Sa'ar hopes to get the defense portfolio and that is what the main talks between him and Netanyahu are about.

In addition to guaranteed spots on for members of his New Hope-United Right Party, Sa'ar is also asking for activists from his party to join Likud institutions, including a return to the Likud Central Committed from which they were expelled.