Arab Parties in the Knesset held a special session at the Knesset on Tuesday titled "Recognition of a Palestinian State - Why Now?" initiated by MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Hadash-Ta'al).

During the session, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) and MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) entered the hall and began heckling the participants. "You're terror supporters, there will never be a Palestinian state," shouted Succot.

Succot continued shouting at the MKs at the session: "You are the enemy, you support the Nukhba terrorists."

MK Touma-Sliman responded to Succot: "You can't settle in this session."