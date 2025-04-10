Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday expressed support for Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, following their decision to dismiss those reservists who signed an anti-government letter.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backs the decision by the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief-of-Staff to dismiss those who signed the letter," the statement read. "Refusal to serve is refusal to serve – even if it implied and in polite language."

"Expressions that weaken the IDF and strengthen our enemies in wartime are unforgiveable," the statement stressed.

"This is a marginal and extremist group that is again trying to break Israeli society from within.

"They already tried to do this before October 7 and Hamas interpreted the call to refuse to serve as weakness. This loud marginal group is active toward one goal – toppling the Government. It represents neither the fighters nor the public.

"The IDF is fighting – and we are all behind it."